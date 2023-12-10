News you can trust since 1852
BREAKING

Pontefract mortgage broker receives award for being 'most client focused' in Yorkshire

A Pontefract-based mortgage broker has been awarded the SME “Most client focused mortgage broker for Yorkshire” accolade.
By Daniel Camenzuli
Published 10th Dec 2023, 12:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Keeley Handlovics works for KHMortgages, located in Pontefract. With more than 15 years’ experience in the industry, Keeley says she prides herself in “being down to earth, honest and friendly” with regards to her job and her customers.

Speaking of the award, Keeley said: "I don't have any idea who nominated my business but I'm extremely grateful to whoever it was!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"This achievement wouldn't be possible without our amazing clients – thank you for trusting us on your home-ownership journey.

Most Popular
Keeley Handlovics, of KHMortgages in Pontefract, has received the award for "Most Client focused mortgage broker for Yorkshire"Keeley Handlovics, of KHMortgages in Pontefract, has received the award for "Most Client focused mortgage broker for Yorkshire"
Keeley Handlovics, of KHMortgages in Pontefract, has received the award for "Most Client focused mortgage broker for Yorkshire"
Read More
Chilling with the Tigers: Yorkshire ice manufacturer announces partnership with ...

"We're committed to providing top-notch service and making your mortgage experience seamless.

“As a small business these awards mean the world along with our client reviews.”

Keeley was nominated in summer 2023, and the award will be officially announced by SME in early 2024.