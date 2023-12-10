Pontefract mortgage broker receives award for being 'most client focused' in Yorkshire

A Pontefract-based mortgage broker has been awarded the SME “Most client focused mortgage broker for Yorkshire” accolade.

Keeley Handlovics works for KHMortgages, located in Pontefract. With more than 15 years’ experience in the industry, Keeley says she prides herself in “being down to earth, honest and friendly” with regards to her job and her customers.

Speaking of the award, Keeley said: "I don't have any idea who nominated my business but I'm extremely grateful to whoever it was!

"This achievement wouldn't be possible without our amazing clients – thank you for trusting us on your home-ownership journey.

Keeley Handlovics, of KHMortgages in Pontefract, has received the award for "Most Client focused mortgage broker for Yorkshire"

"We're committed to providing top-notch service and making your mortgage experience seamless.

“As a small business these awards mean the world along with our client reviews.”