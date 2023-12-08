Chilling with the Tigers: Yorkshire ice manufacturer announces partnership with Castleford Tigers

The Ice Co, Europe’s largest ice manufacturer and supplier, has announced a one year-long partnership with Castleford Tigers Rugby League Club.

The union of two Yorkshire entities will see The Ice Co promote its recruitment drive, while supporting Castleford Tigers’ wellness and recovery.

As official partners, The Ice Co is confirmed as the headline sponsor of the club’s end of season awards dinner and its branding will feature around Castleford Tigers’ Wheldon Road stadium, promoting its recruitment drive among matchday attendees.

In addition, four of The Ice Co’s newly launched ice baths have been installed at the ground, meaning the players can use cold water immersion therapy techniques to enhance injury prevention and aid muscle recovery.

The Ice Co will also offer wellness workshops for the players in spring, in collaboration with Root2Rise, who offer wellness retreats up and down the country.

Lucy Redman, head of marketing at The Ice Co, said: "We are thrilled to embark on this exciting partnership with Castleford Tigers. We’re looking forward to bringing two Yorkshire entities together.

“Our mission is to connect with the local community and engage them in our recruitment drive which is providing a number of jobs within the area– we have various roles available in our South Kirkby HQ, all while improving player well-being and providing innovative solutions for physical recovery.

“We look forward to supporting the Tigers as they strive for greatness, both on and off the field, and thoroughly believe this partnership is a perfect synergy of our shared values with the club.”

Laura Kirk, commercial director at Castleford Tigers, said: “We’re thrilled to be embarking on a new partnership with The Ice Co for the 2024 season – as Europe’s largest ice manufacturer with their head office based 15 miles from the ground it’s important to me that we drive local yet international partnerships to achieve our long-term club goals.