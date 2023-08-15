Stagecoach Pontefract worked tremendously hard during rehearsals for what culminated in a fantastic display of talent and community for audiences from around the world at the end of July.

The students were joined by performers from Stagecoach Cheam and Worcester Park, Greenwich, and Leeds Morley, among six others.

The magical performance follows a variety of standout showcases from Stagecoach students throughout the summer, including multiple features on West End stages.

Talented performing arts students from Pontefract took part in the Dance the Dream Parade at Disneyland Paris.

Stagecoach Pontefract principals Abby and Simon Austin, said: “Being backstage and rehearsing with Disney professionals is an amazing experience for our students and really inspires those who would love to work for Disney one day.

"We were so proud of how our students represented us throughout the trip. Although the weather wasn’t perfect, our students’ smiles shone through.”

The Dance the Dream event provides the students with a chance to come together and showcase their talents overseas, whilst building on their creativity and courage– skills that will benefit them for life, both on and off the stage.

Disneyland Paris, which has been open since 1992, has been home to theme parks, entertainment, and nature parks, all dedicated to world-renowned Disney characters such as Cinderella, Aladdin, Toy Story, and many others.

With a network of over 55,000 students and more than 3000 extra-curricular performing arts schools worldwide, Stagecoach aims to make a difference in its students’ lives by teaching creative courage for life.