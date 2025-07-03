Hosted once again by The Carleton pub, the event took place on Saturday with a special dog show and market taking place the following day.

Since first launching in 2023, the annual event has become a staple within Pontefract with hundreds of people getting involved.

This year, for the first time, there was also an outdoor stage which highlighted some of the best local talent.

Performers included incredible dancers from Fibre and Dance Acrobatics and singer, Darcy Hannah.

On its successful return, Jodie Hughes, general manager of The Carleton, said: “We had an amazing weekend!

“We raised over £1,000 for MacMillan in the two days, it was so much fun!”

The day was hosted by West Yorkshire drag queen, Miss Crustal Cut and featured stalls from dozens of local independent businesses and food vendors.

Among the visitors was the district’s own Hollywood star Bronwyn James, who also took to the stage with band Music From The Attic.

The Wakefield actress turned global star recently featured in the new live-action adaptation of How To Train Your Dragon and the Oscar-nominated blockbuster, Wicked.

Jodie continued: “She was absolutely amazing, so humble and kind.

"She has some pictures taken with some of the kids that were there and then enjoyed a couple of hours in the garden with her friends and family”.

Posting to social media, The Carleton confirmed that Pontefract Pride will return in 2026.

They said: “We have had the best weekend ever at The Carleton with the amazing @misscrystalcut

“We have danced, sang, laughed, cried a little, put flags up, taken flags down, moved a lot of tables and chairs……..but we have had THE BEST weekend.

“Thank you so much to everyone who has supported us not only this weekend but all week.

"Your donations and support have helped us raise £1,014 in the last 2 days for @macmillancancer So THANK YOU to everyone…….lets make Ponte Pride 2026 even bigger!”

