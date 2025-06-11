Pontefract Pride: Community event to return to for third year, raising vital funds for Macmillan

Pontefract Pride will return at the end of the month, with a brand new outdoor stage.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hosted once again by The Carleton pub, the event has grown since it first launched in 2023, and will take place on Saturday, June 28.

This year, the event will also feature its first outdoor stage – with a variety of local talent performing on it from 12pm until 7pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the event’s return, Jodie Hughes, general manager of The Carleton, said: “It's an absolute honour to be hosting our third Ponte Pride event.

Pontefract Pride will return for the third year at the end of June.

"We are so excited to bring a different type of event to the local community this year.

"One that Pontefract hasn’t seen and that can bring our community together.”

The event will feature games, stalls, and a variety of photo opportunities with the final act of the night, Headstone Wish, performing inside the pub at 8pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The following day, on June 29, the pub will also host their annual dog show and artisan market, featuring stalls from various local businesses.

The event has become a staple within the community.

“This year we have been very lucky to have lots of involvement from the community." Jodie continued.

"I think that because people have seen what we have done the last two years, more people are wanting to get involved and help us with our charity fundraising for the weekend.”

All money raised throughout the weekend will be donated to national cancer charity, Macmillan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On what visitors can expect from Pontefract Pride’s return, Jodie said: "This year is going to be massive, and we can’t wait for everyone to come and support us and help raise money for such a wonderful charity.”