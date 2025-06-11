Pontefract Pride: Community event to return to for third year, raising vital funds for Macmillan
Hosted once again by The Carleton pub, the event has grown since it first launched in 2023, and will take place on Saturday, June 28.
This year, the event will also feature its first outdoor stage – with a variety of local talent performing on it from 12pm until 7pm.
On the event’s return, Jodie Hughes, general manager of The Carleton, said: “It's an absolute honour to be hosting our third Ponte Pride event.
"We are so excited to bring a different type of event to the local community this year.
"One that Pontefract hasn’t seen and that can bring our community together.”
The event will feature games, stalls, and a variety of photo opportunities with the final act of the night, Headstone Wish, performing inside the pub at 8pm.
The following day, on June 29, the pub will also host their annual dog show and artisan market, featuring stalls from various local businesses.
“This year we have been very lucky to have lots of involvement from the community." Jodie continued.
"I think that because people have seen what we have done the last two years, more people are wanting to get involved and help us with our charity fundraising for the weekend.”
All money raised throughout the weekend will be donated to national cancer charity, Macmillan.
On what visitors can expect from Pontefract Pride’s return, Jodie said: "This year is going to be massive, and we can’t wait for everyone to come and support us and help raise money for such a wonderful charity.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.