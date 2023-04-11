The primary school has been honoured with a ‘platinum’ prize in the OPAL awards which highlights the importance of outdoor play and activities on children growing up.

The achievement recognises that the school has gone “above and beyond” for its children, and that, according to a statement from OPAL mentor Ana Ardelean, has “driven outdoor play and learning from the onset”.

Michael Follet, founder and director of the awards, said by Ackworth Howard CE J&I achieving platinum award status from OPAL (Outdoor Play and Learning) it meant it was in the top 0.2 per cent of UK schools for the quality of play they provide for all its children.

The award recognises the dedication Ackworth has put in to the children's outdoor playtime, which OPAL say benefits the children "Physically and mentally"

"The school has demonstrated that it takes the UNCRC Article 31 on the child's right to play, seriously and is implementing all stages of school improvement in relation to play, including policy, staffing and evaluation," he added.

Michael Walker, head teacher at Ackworth, said staff were very proud to have achieved the platinum OPAL award recognising their excellent play opportunities for children.

"Everyone has worked very hard to create a wonderful site of playfulness where children have the freedom to choose from a wide range of play opportunities that benefit mental health and well-being, develops social skills and builds resilience.

"The children tell us they love it which makes all the hard work worthwhile,” added Mr Walker.

Students and faculty of Ackworth Junior and Infant School attended an assembly to award the school with its Platinum OPAL award

