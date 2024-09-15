Pontefract Rotary Club appeal for unwanted tools, haberdashery and gardening equipment for cause close to their hearts

Pontefract Rotarians are appealing for unwanted tools, gardening equipment and haberdashery including sewing machines for a cause close to their hearts.

The Rotary Club of Pontefract is supporting a charity called ‘Tools with a Mission’, a non-profit organisation based in Ipswich that collects usable tools, refurbishes them and then sends them to nations in Sub-Sahara Africa to help those in extreme poverty develop manual skills.

In a release on its website, the charity explained: ‘Our work is crucial in offering a way out of poverty for those who cannot afford to buy their own tools and have limited access to education and career opportunities.’

The charity also helps provide training and support to individuals who may otherwise have been trapped in exploitation labour or lives of crime and sex work.

A collection has already started in the Selby area with a very good response and a large array of tools collected to be forwarded to the charity.

To arrange for any donations of unwanted tools etc. to be collected please call The Rotary Club of Pontefract on 07889 861645 or 01977 704853.