Pontefract school choir pays festive visit to raise spirits at The Prince of Wales Hospice
The children brought their “infectious smiles and beautiful singing voices”, which created a festive atmosphere, lifting the spirits of patients, families and staff at the hospice during their visit.
Jo Schofield, director of clinical services at the hospice, said: “It is such a joy to have the children come to the hospice and fill the ward with their beautiful singing.
"Our hard working staff and volunteers look forward to it every year.
"The carols boost our patients’ well-being and spread that festive feeling.”
The hospice has a partnership with Pontefract Academies Trust, with the local schools able to get involved in helping the hospice.