Pontefract school choir pays festive visit to raise spirits at The Prince of Wales Hospice

In the spirit of spreading joy and warmth during the holiday season, students from schools within the Pontefract Academies Trust have brought the gift of music to The Prince of Wales Hospice.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The children brought their “infectious smiles and beautiful singing voices”, which created a festive atmosphere, lifting the spirits of patients, families and staff at the hospice during their visit.

Jo Schofield, director of clinical services at the hospice, said: “It is such a joy to have the children come to the hospice and fill the ward with their beautiful singing.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Larks Hill is one of the local school choirs that visited the Prince Of Wales Hospice to spread festive cheer

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our hard working staff and volunteers look forward to it every year.

"The carols boost our patients’ well-being and spread that festive feeling.”