Lucy Farrar, a Year 11 student at The King’s School, Pontefract, has been selected out of hundreds of applications to represent Girl Guiding on a national level

Advocates are a group of Girl Guiding members aged 14 to 25 that lead the advocacy and research for the organisation. They act as Girl Guide spokespeople and represent the voices of girls and young women, talking to MPs and other decision-makers, speaking to the media, going to events, and more in an effort to promote the group and the work they do for communities.

Lucy started her journey to being a Guide at just five years old when she became a Rainbow.

She is now 15, in the Rangers and has been involved in the Guideing organisation for over 10 years. Out of hundreds of applicants for this role only ten people were selected for interview. There were only a couple of openings across the UK and Lucy has been selected to represent the North East.

Lucy said: “My favourite thing so far about being part of Girl Guiding was being selected to carry the county standard at this year’s St George’s Day parade in York. The flag was heavier than me!

"The best thing about being a girl guide is the people. My leader is phenomenal and I’ve made lots of friends who I’ve had some wonderful adventures with. I want to continue to do campaign work and work towards more equality in the world. I’m also keen to do some conservation work to help the environment.”

"I will be attending the NEW College to study Geology, History and Biology, and hopefully will be attending university to study Conservation or Ecology!”

Dominic Pinto, Headteacher at The King’s School in Mill Hill Lane, which is part of Pontefract Academies Trust, said: “This is a great achievement for Lucy and she should be very proud.

"Lucy is part of our Student Leadership Group at school and has built the confidence to share ideas and work with others to get student voices heard.

"She also relishes the leadership opportunities with the various committees we have in school. I am looking forward to seeing Lucy thrive as a Girl Guide Advocate.”