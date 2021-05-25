Pontefract teen raises over £5000 in Skydive for the Prince of Wales Hospice in memory of his late mother

A teenager from Pontefract has taken on a skydive of over 10,000ft to raise money for the hospice that cared for his mum during her final days

On Friday April 23, 18-year-old Frazer Cuttle took to the skies to raise £2000 for the hospice in the name of his late mother, Joanne, who passed away last year in hospice care at age 51.

He took part in the Skydive on Friday April 23 at Skydive GB in Bridlington at just over 10,000ft.

Initially Frazer set out to raise a total of £2000, but the community rallied around him to help him raise as much funds as possible for his cause, seeing him raise a total of £5797 for the Prince of Wales Hospice.

Frazer said: “It was a brilliant day for it with clear skies, views of the Humber Bridge and warm temperature.

“I was a bit nervous before, and I was excited to get it over and done with!

“I jumped out of the plane and I couldn’t believe how high I was, it was amazing.

“But I was glad when my feet touched the floor.”

The hospice presented Frazer with a cheque in a ceremony, which took place on Tuesday May 18.

The Prince of Wales Hospice care for patients with any life-limiting illness, including cancer, motor neurone disease and chronic heart and lung disease with 24 hour care.

Frazer’s sister, Roberta said: “Our mum was always so positive and vivacious, everyone said how she’d light up a room with her smile and presence.

“Mum’s always taught us that if you put your mind to something, you can do anything, her two mottos were ‘believe and achieve’ and ‘mind over matter’.

“The idea of a skydive has always scared Frazer, he thought he could never do it.

"The hospice took excellent care of mum, they were so respectful of our family, even during such a difficult time in lockdown.

“They allocated a time so everybody could see her, and understood the balance required to help the family and support us all through my Mum’s passing.