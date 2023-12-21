Pontefract volunteer honoured for 50 years of service with the Army Cadet Force

Major Mike Wootton has been honoured for five decades of service as a Cadet Force Adult Volunteer (CFAV).

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Major Wootton, from Pontefract, began his adult service with the Yorkshire Army Cadet Force (ACF) in May 1973 once he completed his time as a cadet.

Since then, he has served across Yorkshire and through the ranks as Company Administration Officer, Company Training Officer, Detachment Commander and Deputy Commandant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mike, aged 68, is currently Assistant Commandant with Army Cadet Force Yorkshire (North & West) Headquarters, which is based in York.

Major Wootton with HM Lord-Lieutenant of West Yorkshire, Mr Ed Anderson CBE.

To celebrate the major milestone, Mike was awarded his sixth “clasp”, a military nod to time served, with each clasp marking six years’ service in the Cadet Forces.

His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of West Yorkshire, Mr Ed Anderson CBE, presented Major Wootton with the clasp on October 19.

Reflecting on the past 50 years, Major Wootton said: “I started as a cadet and stayed with it because it was always about getting people to work together and focussing on the experience of the cadets and their group. That is important.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have seen so many great changes from when I first began, from the uniform to the equipment, what we’ve started with and how far it’s come along. It’s a very well-run and presented organisation and certainly one of the best.

Major Wootton began his adult service with the Yorkshire Army Cadet Force (ACF) in May 1973.

“When you join the Army Cadet Force as an Adult Volunteer, if you embrace it enough, you find you become part of a family.

“Volunteering with the Army Cadet Force has guided me in my civilian life too. But it’s not just what I have taken away from the experience, it’s what I’ve been able to give.

"When the cadets learn at the end of the day and use that experience throughout their lives, that’s what matters.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Colonel Hugh Gell, Commandant of Yorkshire (North and West) ACF, said: “Major Wootton is highly respected by his colleagues and cadets; which is born from endless determination to provide the Army Cadets of Yorkshire with the most exciting opportunities possible.