Pontefract youngster gets karate black belt in record time

He achieved his black belt only three years after taking up the sport, something that normally takes five years of training and hard work.

Edward attends the Sengoku Martial Arts Club in Featherstone and trains for around two hours a week.

He said: “A person who has been awarded a black belt seeks to gain a deeper and further understanding of the physical and mental teachings of karate.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Edward Lee with his karate instructor Sensei Ty.

“I feel really proud to have achieved my black belt as it was a tough grading.”

Edward said it was challenging taking on dan grade opponents in the various disciplines needed to gain his belt.

He added: “It is extremely difficult to become a black belt and I have found that my biggest challenge was that it was physically and mentally exhausting.”

“It has shown me I can achieve anything I set my mind to.

“Karate has taught me resilience and not to give up when things are tough.

“It’s also taught me confidence in helping and leading others.”

Edward said his parents and his karate instructor Sensei Ty had inspired him and have been a huge support in his development.

Edward has now become a member of the Junior Leader Academy at the club and training will work for his 2nd Dan to become a sensei (teacher) and to be a role model for others as well as working for his Second Dan.

He said: “Now I am now part of the Junior Leadership Academy once I have completed my own sessions, I support others with their training too.

“This means I have to train double the normal amount.”