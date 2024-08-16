Pontefract's Darrington Golf Club charity day raises more than £3,000 for Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice
and live on Freeview channel 276
Chris Otley, director of SixtyEightDegrees, organised the charity event in July to give back to the Sue Ryder Hospice, which supported his father through a cancer diagnosis.
Chris, who is 46 and from Middleton, said: “About three years ago, dad was diagnosed with oesophageal cancer. But he had all his treatments and was discharged. Everything seemed to be pretty good.
“In December 2022, he started feeling a bit unwell, and was later diagnosed with stage four liver cancer.
“Towards the end, Sue Ryder provided care for him at home. He referred to the nurses as his ‘angels’ who came round to look after him.
“It’s hard to describe the care he received from Sue Ryder - I genuinely don’t know how the staff do it. They’re absolutely brilliant.”
The event was held at Darrington Golf Club on July 25, and involved 16 teams of four players following the Texas Scramble format.
Local supplier Tuff Shop were the overall winners, and Chris said the players enjoyed good weather conditions on the day.
Speaking about the event, Chris added: “We sent beer buggies out on the course while people were playing to make sure everyone was well hydrated.
“We wanted people to come along, play golf, enjoy themselves, and most importantly, raise some money.”
Chris said their companies have been raising money through charity events for the past six or seven years, and have raised around £100,000 in total.
Overall, July’s event generated £6,162, which has been split equally between Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice and St Gemma’s Hospice in Moortown.
Clare Humphreys, community fundraiser for Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice, said: “From all of us at Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice, we want to say a huge thank you to Chris and his colleagues for this generous donation.
“The money raised means we can continue to provide expert and compassionate care to families going through their hardest times.”
The Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice provides palliative care and support to those living with a life-limiting condition and is based in Headingley. You can find more information on the Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice website.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.