Poppy Appeal seeking volunteers to help with remembrance efforts

The new organiser of the Castleford Poppy Appeal is hoping to recruit more volunteers to help with this year’s Remembrance events around the district.
By Daniel Camenzuli
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 14:39 BST

Julie Davis has just taken over the post having served as a Wren in the Women's Royal Naval Service in the 1970s as well as also being a member of Castleford and District Naval Association.

Julie said: "I am trying to grow my volunteer group for poppy events as we are currently thin on the ground.

"I am hoping to build a group who I will be able to contact every September to work out a rota - hopefully they will enjoy the experience and return every year!”

Julia has asked people to contact her for more information or to register their interest, and that volunteers don't have to be Royal British Legion members
The Poppy Appeal holds annual stalls selling poppies and fundraising for the Royal British Legion and other military charities around Remembrance events leading into November.

The dates people are needed are between October 28 to November 11.

The stall, in Carlton Lanes, will be manned Monday to Saturday 9am to 5pm.

Julie is planning another store in Junction 32, which will be manned from 10am.

Volunteers don’t need to be Royal British Legion members and that anyone wanting more information or to volunteer should contact her at [email protected] or 07885610899.

