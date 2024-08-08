Popular 90s TV presenter from Yorkshire visits leading Wakefield-based brain injury charity
The charity, which supports people with brain injury and their families, hosted a Yorkshire Day Party on August 1 for members and their families.
Over 100 guests attended the charity event, which featured a raffle that raised over £400.
Following the event, Gaynor, who is a patron of the charity, visited the centre.
The star, who featured on regional programmes including ‘Calendar News’ and 'The Tonight Programme', observed a cooking session and other activities that take place supported by qualified staff.
Nathan Garbutt-Moore, business manager of Second Chance Headway said, “It’s fantastic to have Gaynor’s continued support as she really understands that brain injury for many can be a hidden disability and that our support can be vital for these people.
"We’re very lucky to have so many dedicated staff and supporters. I am confident and excited that the charity will continue to develop and reach more people”
