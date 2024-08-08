Popular 90s TV presenter from Yorkshire visits leading Wakefield-based brain injury charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Yorkshire television presenter, Gaynor Barnes, visited the Second Chance Headway Centre in Wakefield last week.

The charity, which supports people with brain injury and their families, hosted a Yorkshire Day Party on August 1 for members and their families.

Over 100 guests attended the charity event, which featured a raffle that raised over £400.

Following the event, Gaynor, who is a patron of the charity, visited the centre.

The star, who featured on regional programmes including ‘Calendar News’ and 'The Tonight Programme', observed a cooking session and other activities that take place supported by qualified staff.

Nathan Garbutt-Moore, business manager of Second Chance Headway said, “It’s fantastic to have Gaynor’s continued support as she really understands that brain injury for many can be a hidden disability and that our support can be vital for these people.

"We’re very lucky to have so many dedicated staff and supporters. I am confident and excited that the charity will continue to develop and reach more people”