Popular McDonalds in Pontefract confirms closure following 'pest sighting'
Customers were left confused over the weekend after the branch at the Racecourse Retail Park, on Park Lane, shut suddenly.
Posting to social media, one customer shared: “Does anyone know why McDonalds has suddenly closed?” With another saying: “Has McDonalds closed down in Pontefract?”
Now, it has been confirmed by the fast-food chain, that the closure is due to a pest sighting.
A McDonald’s spokesperson said: "Food safety and hygiene is of the utmost importance to us.
"Following a pest sighting, we made the decision to temporarily close our Pontefract restaurant so that a full investigation could take place.
"We have alerted Wakefield Council and will continue to liaise with our pest control experts on when we can safely re-open.
"We apologise for any inconvenience caused."
There is currently no set date for when the branch will reopen.
