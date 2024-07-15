Popular McDonalds in Pontefract confirms closure following 'pest sighting'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A popular McDonalds branch in Pontefract has closed temporarily due to a pest sighting.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Customers were left confused over the weekend after the branch at the Racecourse Retail Park, on Park Lane, shut suddenly.

Posting to social media, one customer shared: “Does anyone know why McDonalds has suddenly closed?” With another saying: “Has McDonalds closed down in Pontefract?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, it has been confirmed by the fast-food chain, that the closure is due to a pest sighting.

The McDonalds branch on Park Lane has temporarily closed down.

A McDonald’s spokesperson said: "Food safety and hygiene is of the utmost importance to us.

"Following a pest sighting, we made the decision to temporarily close our Pontefract restaurant so that a full investigation could take place.

"We have alerted Wakefield Council and will continue to liaise with our pest control experts on when we can safely re-open.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused."

There is currently no set date for when the branch will reopen.