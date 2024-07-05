Popular Wakefield road partially blocked following three car collision

Emergency services were called to Doncaster Road earlier this morning.

Doncaster Road is partially blocked this morning (July 5) following a multi-vehicle collision.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Doncaster Road, in Wakefield, at 7.49am this morning following reports of a tcollision involving three cars.

Police officers are currently at the scene and are diverting traffic as they deal with the incident.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...