Popular Wakefield road partially blocked following three car collision
Doncaster Road is partially blocked this morning (July 5) following a multi-vehicle collision.
Emergency services were called to the scene on Doncaster Road, in Wakefield, at 7.49am this morning following reports of a tcollision involving three cars.
Police officers are currently at the scene and are diverting traffic as they deal with the incident.
West Yorkshire Police have shared that those involved in the collision have received minor injuries.
