Potholes: Here are some of the worst roads for potholes in and around Wakefield, according to you

By Leanne Clarke
Published 16th Jan 2025, 06:00 BST
Residents and motorists have spoken about where they believe the biggest and worst potholes are around the district.

Roads across the UK are littered with potholes and if you hit one it can have a serious and costly impact on your car.

Readers have decribed how they have suffered tyre blow outs and other issues due to damaged roads.

We asked where the worst ones in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford are and here’s what they said:

George A Green Road in Lupset is said to have a pothole problem.

1. George A Green Road

Park Mill Lane (Low Laithes).

2. Park Mill Lane

Denholme Drive in Ossett is said to have had a pothole issue for years.

3. Denholme Drive

Cow Lane in Sharlston heading towards the junction with High Street.

4. Cow Lane

