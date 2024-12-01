Pride in Horbury Bridge to host 'Carols Around the Tree' with brass band and Santa

The Pride in Horbury Bridge community group will host their annual Carols Around the Tree, on Friday, December 6 at 6.30pm on the green.The Pride in Horbury Bridge community group will host their annual Carols Around the Tree, on Friday, December 6 at 6.30pm on the green.
The air will be filled with beautiful festive music on Friday as the Horbury community comes together.

This year they will be accompanied by Horbury Victoria Junior Brass Band and will have a visit from Santa Claus, who will give out selection packs to the children.

There will be mulled wine and mince pies and a tombola.

Everyone welcome.

