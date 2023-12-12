The Prince of Wales Hospice has once again launched its Christmas tree collection service.

Following the success of the service last year, the hospice is encouraging more people to recycle their trees.

The scheme provides an easy way for people to get rid of old Christmas trees, while supporting their local hospice.

Adrian Greenwood, fundraising manager, said: “Last year we collected over 500 trees!

"We’re hoping to reach our target of 800 trees this year.

"With a suggested donation of £10 the money raised would cover the cost of our Incare ward for over 30 hours.”

Working with JustHelping, The Prince of Wales Hospice will be collecting trees from Monday, January 15 to Wednesday, January 17.

Tree collection postcodes are available on the Prince Of Wales Hospice website.