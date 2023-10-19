Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With the aim of reducing its carbon footprint and taking on renewable energy sources, the organisation has invested in 136 solar panels which have been installed on the roof of the hospice building.

In addition to the environmental advantages, the solar panels are expected to give significant financial benefits to the hospice - the estimated payback period for this project is less than three years.

It is projected to save the hospice an estimated £20,000 per year in energy costs, which can be reallocated towards enhancing much-needed patient care.

Samantha Calvert, director of finance at The Prince of Wales Hospice, said: “The solar panels have been strategically placed to maximise energy capture. They have been operating for three weeks and already begun to produce good results.

"We are excited about the positive impact it will have on the environment, our operational costs and our ability to continue providing exceptional care to those in need.”