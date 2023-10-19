News you can trust since 1852
The Prince of Wales Hospice in Pontefract has announced a major milestone in its ongoing commitment to become a sustainable organisation.
By Daniel Camenzuli
Published 19th Oct 2023, 10:00 BST- 1 min read
With the aim of reducing its carbon footprint and taking on renewable energy sources, the organisation has invested in 136 solar panels which have been installed on the roof of the hospice building.

In addition to the environmental advantages, the solar panels are expected to give significant financial benefits to the hospice - the estimated payback period for this project is less than three years.

It is projected to save the hospice an estimated £20,000 per year in energy costs, which can be reallocated towards enhancing much-needed patient care.

The Prince Of Wales Hospice has announced it has invested in the installation of 136 solar panels on the rooves of the Hospice building.The Prince Of Wales Hospice has announced it has invested in the installation of 136 solar panels on the rooves of the Hospice building.
Samantha Calvert, director of finance at The Prince of Wales Hospice, said: “The solar panels have been strategically placed to maximise energy capture. They have been operating for three weeks and already begun to produce good results.

"We are excited about the positive impact it will have on the environment, our operational costs and our ability to continue providing exceptional care to those in need.”

A hospice spokesperson added: “We would like to thank Craig Poskitt, of JCP Energy Solutions, for the introduction to Tom Mckay, from Topling Energy, who generously gave his time and knowledge to determine the feasibility of the installation and guided the hospice through the process, and finally to Oakes Energy for the installation and minimising disruption to the hospice.”

