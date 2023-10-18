News you can trust since 1852
Wakefield wedding venues: Wakefield creative hotspot Tileyard North to host wedding fair this weekend

Weddings have arrived at Tileyard North in Wakefield, with the popular creative destination announcing that couples can now get married and celebrate in the heart of its hub.
By Kara McKune
Published 18th Oct 2023, 14:00 BST- 1 min read
Tileyard North, which opened up earlier this year, is offering couples the ability to book its event space The Mill for their special day.

A spokesperson for Tileyard North said: “In a space laced with industrial charm, our event space - The Mill - offers a unique venue for a day to remember.

"Brought to you by Tileyard North event partners and the renowned team behind The Yorkshire Food Group, this offering promises to make your wedding day an unforgettable experience, set amidst the vibrant and artistic atmosphere of Tileyard North.”

A wedding fair is taking place at Tileyard North this Sunday, with their bookings now open for weddings in the creative hotspot.
To celebrate the announcement, Tileyard North will host a wedding fair this Sunday (October 22) from 1pm to 4pm.

The event will give couples the chance to explore the venue and experience what it has to offer.

Visitors can also browse numerous stalls from local suppliers including Evolving Creations Wedding Dresser, The Yorkshire Catering Company, Viva La Booth, Sarah Garg Wedding Celebrant, Cakes by Michelle, Boutique 14 Wedding stationery, Platinum Bridal Boutique, Makeup by Leanne, Enroute Hair & Beauty, PL4NT Fitness, Wayne Barber Magic Man, FS Imaging Wakefield, Broken Bones Boutique, and Prime Event Hire.

To find out more about Tileyard North’s upcoming wedding fair or to find out more about hiring the space for a wedding email [email protected]

