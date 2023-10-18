Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tileyard North, which opened up earlier this year, is offering couples the ability to book its event space The Mill for their special day.

A spokesperson for Tileyard North said: “In a space laced with industrial charm, our event space - The Mill - offers a unique venue for a day to remember.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Brought to you by Tileyard North event partners and the renowned team behind The Yorkshire Food Group, this offering promises to make your wedding day an unforgettable experience, set amidst the vibrant and artistic atmosphere of Tileyard North.”

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A wedding fair is taking place at Tileyard North this Sunday, with their bookings now open for weddings in the creative hotspot.

To celebrate the announcement, Tileyard North will host a wedding fair this Sunday (October 22) from 1pm to 4pm.

The event will give couples the chance to explore the venue and experience what it has to offer.

Visitors can also browse numerous stalls from local suppliers including Evolving Creations Wedding Dresser, The Yorkshire Catering Company, Viva La Booth, Sarah Garg Wedding Celebrant, Cakes by Michelle, Boutique 14 Wedding stationery, Platinum Bridal Boutique, Makeup by Leanne, Enroute Hair & Beauty, PL4NT Fitness, Wayne Barber Magic Man, FS Imaging Wakefield, Broken Bones Boutique, and Prime Event Hire.