The Prince of Wales Hospice has won two prestigious categories at this year’s Wakefield Business Awards.

The awards, organised by We Are Wakefield, recognised businesses and organisations for their exceptional contributions to the Wakefield business community.

The hospice took home the titles of Charity of the Year and Independent Retail or Hospitality Business of the Year after being nominated in these categories for its “commitment to excellence and dedication to making a positive impact on the local community”.

Claire Sutherley, managing director of We Are Wakefield, said: “It is with great pleasure and excitement that I extend my warmest congratulations to the hospice on their double success at the Wakefield Business Awards.

Staff celebrating the Prince of Wales Hospice outstanding success at this years Wakefield Business Awards, with the Hospice claiming the titles of "Charity of the Year" and "Independent Retail or Hospitality Business of the Year".

"This is truly a massive achievement, and one that speaks volumes about the exceptional quality of their entry.”

The Charity of the Year award recognised the hospice’s strategic approach to change, notably the innovative concept of managing the hospice by a collaborative chief executive officer (CCEO).

Judges were impressed with the positive impact on staff, patients and their families, investment in employee and manager training, and the connection between the hospice and Mid Yorkshire Hospitals Trust.

The judges of the Independent Retail or Hospitality Business of the Year category said: “It was great to see so much evidence of how the hospice continuously striving to improve and develop both the shops and also their people, which are both of great benefit to the local community.

"They have based themselves at the heart of so many communities and have shown creative ways of helping people while raising money.”

Joanne Schofield, director of clinical services, was one of the staff who attended and accepted the awards on behalf of The Prince of Wales Hospice during the gala event.

She said: "It was an amazing night, the closest I’m likely to get to an Oscars experience.

"I was immensely proud to go up onto the stage with my colleagues to accept the awards on behalf of all our wonderful staff and volunteers.