Property in Wakefield village could be converted into takeaway

By James Carney
Published 6th Aug 2025, 14:00 BST
An application has been submitted to convert premises in a Wakefield village into a hot food takeaway.

The plans are for Mill Lane in Ryhill and would mean a change of use for the middle unit in a block of three.

If approved the plans would include the enlargement of the front window to improve shopfront visibility, light, and appearance, and the installation of a rear kitchen extraction flue extending to roof level.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A planning statement provided on behalf of the applicant said the plan would “reactivate a currently unused premises with a viable and in-demand use.

Mill Lane, Ryhill. Picture by Googleplaceholder image
Mill Lane, Ryhill. Picture by Google

"Enhance the frontage and visual character of the building.

"Provide local employment opportunities and a new food offer to serve the local community, where no similar fried chicken outlet currently exists.

"Incorporate mitigation measures to ensure residential amenity is protected.”

It said given the small unit size and expected customer base, the development would not result in significant additional traffic.

The planned open hours are 11am to 11pm.

Related topics:PropertyWakefield

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice