Property in Wakefield village could be converted into takeaway
The plans are for Mill Lane in Ryhill and would mean a change of use for the middle unit in a block of three.
If approved the plans would include the enlargement of the front window to improve shopfront visibility, light, and appearance, and the installation of a rear kitchen extraction flue extending to roof level.
A planning statement provided on behalf of the applicant said the plan would “reactivate a currently unused premises with a viable and in-demand use.
"Enhance the frontage and visual character of the building.
"Provide local employment opportunities and a new food offer to serve the local community, where no similar fried chicken outlet currently exists.
"Incorporate mitigation measures to ensure residential amenity is protected.”
It said given the small unit size and expected customer base, the development would not result in significant additional traffic.
The planned open hours are 11am to 11pm.
