Protest against rising fuel prices held at Ferrybridge services on M62

The protesters, organised by Carsuniteuk, arrived a the services at 6am today.

Police are advising drivers to avoid the area and blocked off a portion of the road while they reason with protestors.

The protesters are calling for a cut on fuel duty.

Demonstrations are expected to take place across the country.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "West Yorkshire Police is negotiating with a small group of protestors at Ferrybridge services regarding ways in which a peaceful, safe and lawful demonstration can be facilitated.

"We acknowledge the importance of lawful protests but will deal swiftly with any criminal offences.

"It is clear deliberate disruption of the network will inconvenience huge numbers of people, draw police resources away from other important work and potentially delay the response times of all emergency services.

