Proud family celebrate as Pontefract lad joins RAF

Josh Holland.

The family of a former pupil of Featherstone's St Wilfred's School are celebrating him joining the RAF.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Josh Holland, 20, from Mill Hill Lane, graduated after 10 weeks basic training at RAF Halton, Buckinghamshire.

One of the highlights of his training was riding in a Chinook helicopter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then, after two week home leave, he went on to RAF Cosford where he started his 29-week training course on safety equipment maintenance.

Josh's grandmother, Kathleen Hargreaves, said: "We are all so very proud of him."