Proud family celebrate as Pontefract lad joins RAF
The family of a former pupil of Featherstone's St Wilfred's School are celebrating him joining the RAF.
Josh Holland, 20, from Mill Hill Lane, graduated after 10 weeks basic training at RAF Halton, Buckinghamshire.
One of the highlights of his training was riding in a Chinook helicopter.
Then, after two week home leave, he went on to RAF Cosford where he started his 29-week training course on safety equipment maintenance.
Josh's grandmother, Kathleen Hargreaves, said: "We are all so very proud of him."