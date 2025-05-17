Proud family celebrate as Pontefract lad joins RAF

By Leanne Clarke
Published 17th May 2025, 12:30 BST
Josh Holland.placeholder image
Josh Holland.
The family of a former pupil of Featherstone's St Wilfred's School are celebrating him joining the RAF.

Josh Holland, 20, from Mill Hill Lane, graduated after 10 weeks basic training at RAF Halton, Buckinghamshire.

Most Popular

One of the highlights of his training was riding in a Chinook helicopter.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Then, after two week home leave, he went on to RAF Cosford where he started his 29-week training course on safety equipment maintenance.

Josh's grandmother, Kathleen Hargreaves, said: "We are all so very proud of him."

Related topics:RAFPontefractFeatherstoneBuckinghamshire
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice