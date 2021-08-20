Pub is shortlisted for its community work during lockdown

The Railway has been whittled down to the final five candidates for the Hawthorn Pub of the Year category in the Great British Pub Awards.

The pub is owned by Hawthorn which owns more than 700 pubs.

Throughout lockdown, the team at the Station Lane pub had regular phone calls with vulnerable locals, and they also dropped off shopping, cooked and baked for those living alone.

The Railway.

They have raised over £5,000 for various charities over the past 10 years, including the Willow Foundation and Trussell Trust - Stop UK Hunger.

It has recently benefited from a £95,000 investment that saw it completely redecorated, and operator Harold Box also bought five gazebos with his own money to increase the pub’s outdoor capacity.

A stage has been built in the beer garden for events, and the pub is planning a summer full of fun and entertainment for locals. The pub also sponsors a number of local sports teams, and even set up a football team for the community, who have been unbeaten all year.

Harold Box, who has run the pub for 10 years, said: “It’s brilliant to have been announced as a finalist in the Great British Pub Awards and it’s really rewarding to be recognised.

"We’re all so excited, and have had loads of congratulations from our regulars. I have to give a huge thank you to my family and staff who have been fantastic throughout the pandemic and in getting the pub back up and running.

"I’m lucky to have loyal staff who always go the extra mile in creating a welcoming atmosphere for our wonderful community, and this nomination is a fantastic recognition of all our hard work.”