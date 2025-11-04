Public artwork to ‘dramatically transform’ Castleford rail subway

Visual of planned public artwork for Beancroft Subway. Image: Wakefield Council

Public artwork celebrating Castleford’s history is set to be installed in a subway near to the town’s railway station.

Plans have been approved to fit the colourful designs, which feature the town’s Roman links, coal mining heritage and sporting success, at Beancroft Subway.

Wakefield Council said the scheme would ‘dramatically transform’ the dilapidated underpass.

The installation forms part of the First and Last Mile scheme, which aims to enhance key gateways to Castleford Railway Station to promote active travel and improve the look of the area.

The local authority secured £720,000 of funding from Network Rail for the project.

Other works completed under the scheme include installing new lighting and CCTV cameras in the area, resurfacing Station Road and murals at Welbeck Street and Tickle Cock Bridge.

A planning statement prepared on behalf of the council said: “Currently, the site is in a state of dilapidation.

“The walls are stained due to water ingress from the railway structure above, lighting has been subject to vandalism, and the area is widely perceived as unsafe.”

Around 92% of people who responded to a public consultation supported proposals to redevelop the area around the station.

A total of 22 framed art works are planned for the subway, featuring 33 original designs by artist Ellie Way which were “inspired by iconic locations and themes from around Castleford.”

The subway, situated off Cambridge Street and Enterprise Way to the west of the station, spans around 40 metres.

Installation work is expected to take around one week and will include fitting new lighting within the subway.

The document said a “full closure” of the subway would be requested while the work was completed.

It added: “Upon reopening, the space will present a dramatically transformed environment for public use.”

A planning officer’s report said: “The development is considered acceptable with regard to its design, impact on amenity, safety and security and highway/pedestrian safety.”