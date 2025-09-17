Public consultation planned over flying of national flags across Wakefield

Wakefield Council plans to hold a public consultation over the display of national flags on public property.

St George’s flags and union jack flags have appeared in the city, towns and villages across the district in recent weeks.

Others have been painted on street furniture, roundabouts and bus stations.

Earlier this month, the local authority, like others across the country, said it was taking a “safety-first approach” and removing any which posed a risk to road users, pedestrians or public safety.

Union flag on display on Leeds Road, Outwood, Wakefield.

Jack Hemingway, the council’s deputy leader, said residents would be asked for their views before the authority shaped further policy on the issue.

Coun Hemingway revealed details of the plan as he responded to a written question from a member of the public during a Q & A session after the council’s monthly cabinet meeting.

The resident asked: “With increased tensions in local communities, and encouragement from some on social media to increase the number of Geroge’s flags, what is this council doing to promote the message that Wakefield is a safe and welcoming place for everybody?”

Coun Hemingway replied: “That is a very topical question and I think you would be hard-pressed to miss the way flags have gone up around our communities.

“As a council we are trying to reflect the needs and views of various different communities on this.

“We know that some people get a sense of pride from seeing the flags up.

“We know it makes some people a little bit uncomfortable.

“Some people are genuinely worried about it and feel a little bit intimidated by it and that’s not acceptable.

“We have to strike a balance that reflects and supports all our communities.

“The approach that the council has adopted at the moment is what I would describe as ‘safety first.’

“So, when we are seeing those flags up on road signs or on pedestrian crossings, quite carelessly sometimes, we are having to take those down.

“That’s about keeping the public safe and making sure that roads are clear.”

Wakefield’s current stance is similar to authorities in neighbouring Leeds and Barnsley, both of which said the unofficial markings posed a safety risk to drivers and pedestrians.

This week, Kirklees Council confirmed it would not remove flags unless they posed a risk to safety.

Coun Hemingway continued: “Generally speaking, we are leaving flags up and not taking down those we don’t have to.

“In terms of the other issues around this, like the graffiti that we are seeing on roundabouts and, in some cases, on bus stations, that’s got to be cleared away.

“We can’t leave it, that’s damage to public property and it runs the area down

“We are trying to support this outpouring of patriotism we are seeing, but also trying to support those communities that feel a little bit alienated by it.”

Coun Hemingway, who also holds the portfolio for regeneration and economic growth, said the authority would be announcing plans for a consultation later this week.

He added: “We know social media can’t always be the best place for that discussion and sometimes people can feel reluctant to share their views.

“So we will be putting forward a weblink where people can share their views privately, let the council know about what they think we should be doing, and really try to find a way through this that doesn’t inflame tensions in communities and supports everyone that calls Wakefield home.

“Ultimately, the flag is about bringing people together and not dividing people.

“It’s called the union flag at the end of the day.

“It brings people together and that’s what we need to remember through all this.”