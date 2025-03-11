Wakefield Council is facing “additional costs” of more than a half a million pounds to deal with public inquiries.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Details of increased expenditure on Planning Inspectorate cases are contained in a report which forecasts the authority to overspend its budget by £7m when the current financial year ends on March 31.

In February, the council lost its legal battle to end waste tipping at Welbeck Landfill Site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The operators of the facility lodged an appeal when its planning application to continue dumping material at the site until the end of 2025 was rejected by councillors in November 2023.

Wakefield Council is facing “additional costs” of more than a half a million pounds to deal with public inquiries.

The council decision meant that tipping would have ceased on December 31, 2023.

However, following a five-day public inquiry, the appeal was upheld, meaning dumping can continue.

In November 2023, the council’s planning and highways committee rejected Welbeck Waste Management Ltd’s (WWML) application to continue tipping at the site for two extra years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council was also been ordered to pay the waste company’s legal costs.

Councillors have rejected Ossett Academy's application to build an artificial football pitch at Green Park.

A previous report, published six months ago, forecast the council’s own legal costs for the Welbeck appeal to be £200,000.

Another lengthy inquiry is due to be held later this month after plans for a solar farm on greenbelt land was rejected by council officers.

Boom Power applied for permission to install solar panels on 133 acres of land in Sitlington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plans were turned down by the authority last April, with officers describing the scheme as “inappropriate” and “harmful” to the rural setting.

The Save Sitlington residents' group was set up to fight plans for a major solar farm straddling the border of Wakefield and Kirklees

The firm submitted an appeal following the rejection and a four-day hearing is due to take place at Wakefield Town Hall on March 25.

The Save the Sitlington Countryside group was formed by residents in the nearby villages of Middlestown, Overton and Netherton, when details of the project were revealed in 2022.

The group is part of UK Solar Alliance, a body of around 100 organisations opposed to large-scale solar developments on UK farmland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Opponents said the development would turn one of the most picturesque areas of the city into an “industrial landscape”.

Protestors say the solar farm would turn areas of open country side in Wakefield and Kirklees into an "industrial landscape". Part of the proposed site looking towards Overton. Picture by Martin Hague.

A planning statement submitted on behalf of Boom Power said the plans would provide “a clean, renewable and sustainable form of electricity”.

A further inquiry has been held after a school was refused permission to build a floodlit artificial football pitch on playing fields in Ossett.

Councillors rejected the scheme in April last, saying it would have an “overbearing impact” for local residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They also said they had road safety concerns over an increase in traffic around the site.

Ossett Academy applied to build a 3G pitch, changing pavilion and car park on playing fields at Green Park.

Accord Multi-Academy Trust appealed the decision and a hearing took place at Ossett Town Hall in January.

The operators of Welbeck landfill site won an appeal against a decision to end the dumping of materials at the tip.

An inspector’s final decision is yet to be published.

The financial health report, to be considered by the council’s cabinet members at a meeting on March 18, said the total extra costs of public inquiries was currently £510,000.