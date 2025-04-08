Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A public inquiry over plans to build a solar farm across scenic countryside in Wakefield has come to an end.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A planning inspector will now decide it the proposal to install solar panels across 133 acres near to the villages of Middlestown, Overton and Netherton, can go ahead.

Lawyers for Wakefield Council and renewable energy Boom Power have put forward cases for and against the development during a hearing lasting two weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council rejected the project in April last year, describing the scheme as “harmful” to the rural setting.

A public inquiry has taken place over plans to build a solar farm on greenbelt land in Sitlington, Wakefield.

The company appealed the decision, claiming the development would contribute to local and national net zero targets.

More than 550 people objected to the original plan, with 53 people in support.

The Save the Sitlington Countryside group, which was formed by residents when details of the project were revealed in 2022, presented third-party evidence at the hearing calling for the appeal to be dismissed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Opponents claim it would turn one of the most picturesque areas of the city into an “industrial landscape”.

Opponents say the solar farm would turn areas of open country side in Wakefield into an "industrial landscape". Part of the proposed site looking towards Overton. Picture by Martin Hague.

Barristers made final statements on Tuesday (April 8) before the inquiry was closed.

Philip Robson, for the council, said: “This is a well-loved and appreciated landscape by residents.

“The benefits of the scheme do not outweigh the significant heritage.

“This is not just another piece of agricultural land.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is a site that significantly contributes to the significance of a heritage asset of the highest level of national importance.

“It is a site with deep cultural, social and historic ties to the area, and one that is much loved for its recreational benefits and scenic beauty.

“It is also land of high agricultural value.

“It is not suitable for a solar farm development and the appeal should be dismissed.”

Mark Westmoreland Smith KC, for Boom Power, said development would cause “limited harm to the landscape in a localised area.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The barrister said any negative impact on the site would “reversible” as scheme would be in place for a “temporary period” of 40 years.

Mr Westmoreland Smith said it was estimated that 37 solar farms would be needed across the Wakefield district if the council were to fulfull its pledge to become a carbon neutral organisation by 2030.

He said: “The overall balance, on any approach, is that the benefits are substantial. The disbenefits are limited.

“The balance must favour the granting of planning permission.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Decisions such as this are important. It is by such decisions we see whether we are serious as a society about tackling climate change or whether it’s just all talk.”

Planning inspector Alison Partington is expected to make a decision in a written judgement at a later date.