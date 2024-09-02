Public invited to share their views on proposed quarry extention near Knottingley

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Darrington Quarries Ltd. is launching its public consultation on plans for a proposed lateral extension to its quarry near Knottingley.

The proposed extension, known as FCC West, aims to extract approximately 1.3 million tonnes of Upper Magnesian Limestone over a four-year period.

Darrington Quarries Ltd say the extension is designed to ensure a continued supply of aggregate to meet future infrastructure and development needs, while also securing the future of local jobs and contributing to the local economy.

The extension will cover an area of approximately eight hectares and will be restored to agricultural use, after completion of the extraction, with a minimum of 10 per cent net gain for biodiversity.

Darrington Quarries has created a dedicated project website where further details are available, and feedback can be submitted.

The views of residents and nearby businesses will help inform how plans progress. The portal can be accessed at www.darringtonextension.fccenvironment.co.uk.

Members of the public are also invited to attend a public exhibition on Thursday, September 19, between 3pm and 7pm at the Local Hub, Pinewood Place, Knottingley, where people can learn more about the proposals, ask questions, and provide feedback to the project team.

The feedback will be considered in the final design of the planning application, which is expected to be submitted to Wakefield Council later this year.

Feedback can be provided via a digital feedback form or by emailing [email protected].

The consultation, which started today, will run until Monday, September 23, 2024.

The deadline for submitting feedback is midnight on Monday, September 23.