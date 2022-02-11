Public invited to view plans for 450 new homes in Altofts, as opposition mounts already

Two drop-in events are arranged in the village next week after Taylor Wimpey declared their intention to build the homes on Altofts Hall Farm, off Station Road.

If approved, a mix of two, three, four and five bedroom homes could be built. Taylor Wimpey say the land is already earmarked for housing.

In a leaflet delivered to house sin the area, it reads: "Our design will reflect the existing character of the area with properties set back from Station Road alongside a new tree-lined 'village green'.

The land off Station Road is being earmarked for hundreds of homes. (Image from Google Maps)

"Our masterplan showcases 400 new homes set within ample public green space, play areas, and includes enhancements to pedestrian and cycle links."

While Taylor Wimpey suggest 400 homes could be built, a planning application for a screening assessment for the land has been submitted to Wakefield Council, suggesting it could be as many as 450 homes.

Click here to read the application and leave comments.

Meanwhile, a groundswell of opposition to the plans is soaring, with more than 800 people signing an online petition in the space of just five days. Click here to see and sign the petition.

Set up by resident Allison Lund, she said: "There have been numerous new developments over the years that have continued to take over the green spaces, fields and woodlands that we as a community value so much.

"Our open spaces, farmland and natural habitats are under attack once again and we are being let down from government and the local authority driven by housing targets.

"The land around Altofts and Normanton along with wildlife that live amongst us are vanishing, as vast housing continues to be built on them."

The first consultation will be held between 1pm and 7pm on Tuesday, February 15 at The Brigg on St Mary’s Road.

The second will be held on Thursday, February 17 at St Mary Magdalene Church, on Church Road.