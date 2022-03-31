Eight members of staff and one governor ran the Wakefield 10k on Sunday, March 20, cheered on by supporters along the way.

Rebecca Mohebi, deputy head said: “It was a fabulous event and we were pleased that some of our children also ran the Wakefield Hospice 1K on the same day – well done to everyone who ran.”

The following day, the whole school - almost 350 children - took part in a 1km run around a course plotted by staff.

Mrs Mohebi said: “In true Southdale style, there were plenty of words of encouragement.

“It was fantastic to see children who were proud of their own and other’s achievements.”

Year six pupil, 11-year-old Joe Potter said: “It was a real team effort and it was amazing to see everyone together and cheering each other on.”

And on Monday Alex Cunniff, events fundraiser for Wakefield Hospice went to school to receive a cheque for £5,000.

He said: “On behalf of the whole hospice team we cannot thank your team and the little superstars that ran the Southdale 1k in aid of Wakefield Hospice enough.

“What they have achieved is remarkable and the funds raised are absolutely amazing.”

1. Pupils and staff from an Ossett school ran up a total of 5,000 for Wakefield Hospice Staff (and a governor) from Southdale Junior School in Ossett took part in the Wakefield 10k Photo Sales

2. Determination on the faces of the youngsters as they take part in the 1k race at Southdale Junior School in Ossett Photo Sales

3. Racing across the finishing line. Photo Sales

4. Leading the pack at the Southdale Junior School 1k Photo Sales