Pupils from Altofts Junior School preparing to put on their dancing shoes for Old Trafford Super League Grand Final performance

Pupils from a primary school in Wakefield are preparing to put their dancing shoes on for a special performance at the Old Trafford stadium grounds in Manchester.
By Shawna Healey
Published 21st Sep 2023, 10:30 BST- 1 min read
Year four children at Altofts Junior School in Normanton will dance at the rugby Super League Grand Final on Saturday, October 14.

They were invited to learn the choreography and put on the performance by Join the Momentum, a project run by the Rugby League charity, Rugby League Cares, that has encouraged children and their families to engage with live rugby games since 2014.

Altofts Primary School pupils are set to perform at Old Trafford next month.Altofts Primary School pupils are set to perform at Old Trafford next month.
Katie Beedle, year group leader for Year 4 at Altofts Junior School, said: “ This is such a fantastic opportunity for our pupils. It is so lovely to see children who wouldn't normally push themselves forwards have the confidence to do this.

"The children are so excited to perform at Old Trafford and there is a real buzz amongst those who will be dancing at the Grand Final.”

