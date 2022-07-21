Pupils pen stark warnings over dangers of open water

Pupils from De Lacey Academy in Knottingley have designed posters warning the dangers of open water swimming. L-R Erin Norton, Thomas Clarke and Ellie Geen with Tim Moran. Picture Scott Merrylees

The youngsters who have the backing of Wakefield District Council and the Canal and River Trust will be putting up the posters this week at Knottingley canal and other areas where people may be tempted to swim.

The initiative, coordinated by Tim Moran, a retired policeman who is now a design technician at the school, was prompted after a number of local people lost their lives after getting into difficulties during the recent heatwave.

On July 11, 16-year-old Alfie McCraw died in the Aire and Calder Navigation near Eastmoor, in Wakefield.

And then, last Sunday, the body of a 50-year-old Wakefield man was recovered from Ardsley Reservoir after reports that he had got into difficulties the previous afternoon.

This week also marks the first anniversary of the death of 15-year-old De Lacy Academy pupil Caden Taylor who drowned while swimming in Knottingley Canal.