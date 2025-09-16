Quad bike rider in critical condition after colliding with brick wall in Pontefract

Police are appealing for information after a quad bike rider collided with a brick wall in Pontefract.

The collision occurred on Willow Park at 1.20pm on Friday, September 12.

The man in his 50s suffered serious injuries and remains in hospital in a critical condition.

Officers from the Roads Policing Unit are appealing for anyone who may witnessed the collision or the movements of the quad bike prior to the collision to get in contact, either online at via the Live Chat or by calling 101 quoting reference 13250525344.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.