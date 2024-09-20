Queen of cruising Jane McDonald is inviting fans to join her for an exclusive week on the high seas

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wakefield’s Queen of cruising Jane McDonald is inviting fans to join her on her next voyage on the high seas.

Cruise With Jane McDonald will see everyone’s favourite cruise star charter Ambassador Cruise’s flagship Ambience in October 2025 offering guests an exclusive Jane McDonald experience.

Highlights of the voyage will include guaranteed entry to see Jane perform two different headline shows, a one-of-a-kind ‘Audience-With’ event and a seven-night holiday.

Joining Jane on the cruise will be Les Misérables and Phantom of the Opera West End star John Owen-Jones, TV personality and comedian Bobby Davro and drag tartan songstress Mary Mac.

Cruise With Jane McDonald is a round-trip from London Cruise Terminal in Tilbury visiting Ijmuiden (Amsterdam), Copenhagen, Gothenburg and Oslo.

Jane said: “I am so excited to be inviting you to join me on this very special cruise.

“As everyone knows, I love a cruise or two so what better way to enjoy a trip on the seas than to charter my own ship. I’m inviting some lovely friends to join me so you have a week filled with entertainment and you’re all welcome to come onboard.

“We’re going to have a great time and I can’t wait to see you there.”

Guests will sail onboard Ambassador Cruise Line's first lady of the sea, Ambience, and enjoy exceptional full board dining and features including Captain’s Gala Dinner and Baked Alaska Parade, Captain’s cocktail party, spa access, use of gym, swimming pool and hot tubs and a week of amazing entertainment.

Jane won the hearts of the nation in the BBC docusoap The Cruise back in 1998 and secured her reputation as a national treasure virtually overnight.

She has sold-out countless tours and concerts, including the Royal Albert Hall, The London Palladium and The MGM Grand in Las Vegas, and has released 10 studio albums, the most recent being Let The Light In.

Jane is a popular presenter for TV travel shows, including fronting the BAFTA Award-winning Channel 5 series Cruising with Jane McDonald.

Next month Jane will begin her 25-date With All My Love tour and later in the year she will in the famed London Palladium panto.

Prices start from £799 per person based on two people sharing an inside cabin.

As well as seeing Jane perform twice during the cruise, guests will get to enjoy a special ‘Audience With’ event where Jane will be interviewed live on stage about her life and career.

And if that isn’t enough, Jane will be onboard for the duration of the cruise making special appearances throughout the ship including hosting bingo, quizzes and much more!

Cruise with Jane McDonald departs London Cruise Terminal on October 4, 2025.

Prices start from £799 per person based on two people sharing an inside cabin. Guests booking the cruise through the pre-sale will be able to upgrade to the Ambassador Fare incorporating the top Expedition drinks package for just £99 per person (normally £262pp).

This includes all premium and house brand spirits and wines; premium teas and coffees; non-alcoholic beverages including unlimited soft drinks; and all gratuities and service charges.

Sign up at CruiseWithJaneMcDonald.com to access the exclusive online pre-sale from 10am Monday, September 23.

The cruise will go on general sale on Friday, September 27 at 10am.

For more information go to CruiseWithJaneMcDonald.com or call 0808 304 2404.