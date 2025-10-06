Queen of cruising Jane McDonald is inviting fans to join her for an exclusive week on the high seas

Wakefield’s Queen of cruising Jane McDonald is inviting fans to join her on her next voyage on the high seas.

Just hours after Cruise with Jane McDonald set sail on its sell-out maiden voyage, national treasure Jane revealed the cruise will take to the seas again next autumn with a private charter onboard Ambassador Cruise’s flagship Ambience.

Cruise With Jane McDonald is a seven-night round-trip from London Cruise Terminal in Tilbury visiting Ijmuiden (Amsterdam), Zeebrugge, Cherbourg and Honfleur. Cabins can be secured by signing up at CruiseWithJaneMcDonald.com to access the exclusive online pre-sale from 9am Monday, October 13.

The cruise will go on general sale on Friday, October 17 at 10am.

Jane fans are currently enjoying the first ever Cruise With Jane McDonald after it set sail from London on a Baltic cruise on Saturday.

Joining her as special guests are Les Misérables and Phantom of the Opera West End star John Owen-Jones, TV personality and comedian Bobby Davro and drag tartan songstress Mary Mac, and with plans now confirmed for 2026, the demand for cabins is expected to be high.

Highlights of the 2026 voyage will include guaranteed entry to see Jane perform two different headline shows as well as exclusive new show ‘Afternoon with Jane - Songs from the Piano’ where fans will be able to enjoy a conversation with Jane and learn about the music that defines her life and career.

Jane will also be joined by a number of yet to be revealed special guests.

Jane said: “I’m not going to lie, I’m currently having a very lovely time sailing with 1,400 of my friends and it’s brilliant.

" You all know I love a cruise so I couldn’t resist the opportunity to do this again next year.

“It will be the same lovely ship, but I’ll be performing new shows for you all and I will be joined by some very special guests.

“This cruise sold out really quickly. It will be fun to do it all over again and if you missed out this time I hope I get to see you next year instead.”

Cruise with Jane McDonald departs London Cruise Terminal on October 2, 2026.

For more information go to CruiseWithJaneMcDonald.com or call 0808 304 2404.