Queens and Dragons fly in to Trinity Walk Wakefield for Jubilee

The big free two-day event in Wakefield also saw hundreds of families enjoy a unique selfie photo opportunity where people grabbed a royal seat on the centre’s throne next to the jubilee backdrop.

Flame the dragon, as seen on national TV, wowed crowds on Friday and Hyperbole Cosplay appeared as Game of Thrones’ Queen Daenerys on Friday and Queen Elsa on Saturday – all to help raise money for Forget Me Not children’s hospice and One Great Day charities.

Impressive towering stilt walkers were joined by mobile face painters on both days thanks to Innovation Entertainment alongside an appearance from the centre’s mascot, Trinny, on Saturday.

Lucy Grice, Trinity Walk Marketing Manager, said: “There was a great atmosphere both days with families, couples and friends all out to shop, grab a bite to eat and enjoy the event which was lovely to see.

“The dragon was really popular as were the stilt walkers, the throne photo opp and of course our cosplay queens. We like to do events that are a twist on the traditional, so we’re now planning more exciting event action for this summer.”

