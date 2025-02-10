Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Councillors have demanded answers after it emerged a local authority failed to insure some of its buildings for almost three years.

Wakefield Council is currently exposed to a £370m financial risk due to some of it’s properties being uninsured or underinsured, according to a report.

The number and identities of the buildings has not yet been revealed due to an ongoing “commercially sensitive” procurement process to arrange cover, the Labour-run authority has said.

An external auditor’s interim report published last week described some of the buildings as “heritage properties.”

Questions were asked about the issue during a full council meeting held at the city’s Country Hall, a Grade I listed building, on Wednesday (January 29).

Pete Girt, leader of the council’s Lib Dem group, said he was “shocked and dismayed” as he asked Les Shaw, the council’s cabinet member for property and resources, to disclose which buildings were uninsured.

Coun Girt said: “Apparently we have not had any insurance on certain buildings since October 2022.

“We are at a risk. Back then it was £217.6m if they all had to be rebuilt. Currently, it’s £370m.”

Les Shaw, Wakefield Council's cabinet member for property and resources.

The issue was raised at an audit committee on Monday, where the council’s chief legal officer said the lack of insurance related only to the rebuild value of properties, not council staff working in them.

Coun Girt continued: “What did particularly concern me, and I would like some clarification on this, is that it includes some heritage buildings.

“That’s very, very worrying.

“I think back to when Notre Dame (cathedral) caught fire and the devastation that was caused there. Donations were coming in from all across the world.

“As much as I like this building that we are in, would donations come from all across the world for Wakefield?

“I don’t think it would. The burden of rebuilding would fall upon the Wakefield taxpayer or we would lose it.

“While we are on the subject of this building, I would guess that this is one of the heritage buildings?

“Do we know if this building that we are in is currently insured? And the Town Hall?

“What is being done? It is now 2025 and we still have not got any insurance. What’s going on? How could we get to this position?”

In response, Coun Shaw said: “Unfortunately, I can’t comment on individual buildings because there is a commercially sensitive procurement process for all buildings taking place at this particular time.

“What I would say is that it is extremely important that we have got sufficient and appropriate insurance cover for the council estate.”

On Monday, Caroline Carter, the council’s chief finance officer said the “vast majority” of properties had insurance cover.

The authority is expected to agree a new insurance contract this month. A procurement process closed in December and the contract is expected to start with a provider in April.

Coun Shaw told the meeting that the council had 1,700 “highly diverse assets” across its estate.

He added: “Insurance is a complicated marketplace at this particular time.

“We are working closely with our current insurers.

“I can assure everybody that that is what we are doing to make sure our cover is as comprehensive as it can be, and to put robust new arrangements in place for when our current contract ends.”