Race for Life 2025: Broadcaster and DJ Adele Roberts is welcoming everyone to take part in Wakefield event

Adele Roberts is encouraging people to sign up for this year's Race for Life - open to all ages and abilities. People can choose from 3k, 5k and 10k events and the Pretty Muddy, a 5k mud-splattered obstacle course, and there’s a Pretty Muddy Kids option.

The charity’s much-loved events, which raise funds for life-saving research, are returning to hundreds of venues across the UK this spring and summer including Wakefield.

Anyone who joins in January can claim 50 per cent off the entry fee as part of a special ‘early bird’ sale by using the code RACE25NY, until January 31.

Every year around 33,400 people are diagnosed with cancer in the Yorkshire and Humber region.

Inspirational Adele Roberts was successfully treated for bowel cancer in 2021 and now lives with a stoma.

Money raised at Race for Life enables scientists to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer - moving closer to a world where everyone can live longer, better lives free from the fear of the disease.

The Race for Life events are open to all ages and abilities with 3k, 5k and 10k events.

At some venues, including Wakefield, there is also a chance to take part in Pretty Muddy, a 5k mud-splattered obstacle course, and there’s a Pretty Muddy Kids option.

Race for Life Wakefield takes place at Thornes Park on Saturday, June 14.

Just 18 months after completing surgery and chemotherapy, Adele set a Guinness World Record in London as the fastest woman to complete a marathon with an ileostomy.

Now she’s on a mission to conquer all six World Major Marathons including Berlin, Chicago, New York, Tokyo, Boston and London to raise funds for Cancer Research UK and the Attitude Mag Foundation.

She is aiming to set the record for the fastest combined time for anyone with a stoma. And closer to home, Adele is inspired to Race for Life by her sister Lois Roberts.

Adele said: “I Race for Life because of my little sister Lois.

“Within the space of two years, my Auntie Ann had lost our Uncle Phil to cancer and then had to go through it herself – without her husband.

"Lois wanted to do Race for Life in tribute to Auntie Ann and Uncle Phil and to give back to the organisations that’d helped them. And she’s inspired me to do the same.”

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with headline sponsor Standard Life, part of Phoenix Group, raises millions of pounds every year across the UK to help beat cancer by funding crucial research.

Jane Bullock, Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson in West Yorkshire, said: "Every penny raised at Race for Life truly makes a difference and powers progress. We’d love for as many people as possible across Wakefield and beyond to join us.

“January is the perfect time to commit to getting a little more active. Whether people are living with cancer, taking part in honour of or in memory of a loved one with cancer, in it for the medals or just for the fun of fundraising, there is a place for everyone.”

Since it began in 1994, more than 10 million people have taken part in Race for Life, funding 30 years of hope and progress.

Andy Curran, Chief Executive of Standard Life, part of Phoenix Group, said: “We are incredibly proud to continue as headline sponsor for Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, with the opportunity to encourage participation across the country.

“By working to raise funds for life-saving research, we can move towards a future where people live longer and healthier lives, free from the fear of cancer.”

To enter, visit raceforlife.org