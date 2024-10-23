Rail industry announces free travel for military personnel and veterans to attend Remembrance Services

Veterans and serving military personnel will be entitled to free train travel to Remembrance Day events

Serving military personnel and veterans attending services of remembrance on the weekends of the 2-3 and 9-10 November can travel to and from the events by train for free.

This applies to the Submariners’ Remembrance Service in London (3 November), the National Service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph (10 November), and all other Services of Remembrance taking place nationwide on November 10.

The offer is open to serving military personnel in uniform or in possession of a current MOD90 Ministry of Defence-issued identity card.

Veterans travelling on these dates will need to show a Veterans Railcard, Veterans Oyster card, MOD-issued Veterans ID or other appropriate proof of service.

Jacqueline Starr, Rail Delivery Group Chief Executive said: “The railway has always been closely connected to remembrance commemorations, with so many rail workers having given their lives during the two World Wars.

“As an industry, we are proud to continue helping people to mark this important national occasion by once again offering free travel to our serving personnel and veterans across the country.”

Transport Secretary Louise Haigh said: “It’s only right that the rail industry, which played its own part in our nation’s war effort, marks Remembrance Day by paying tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice, and those who continue to protect our country.

“Remembrance services are a vital time for our nation to come together, and this important initiative will make it easier for veterans and serving personnel to do exactly that.”

Lucy Inskip, Director of the Poppy Appeal at the Royal British Legion said: “The Royal British Legion is immensely grateful that British train companies continue to recognise the significance of Remembrance and offer free transport for veterans and service personnel to attend the commemorations that mean so much to them.

“It is also a huge benefit that our dedicated volunteers can travel for free on London Poppy Day, allowing our Armed Forces community to support, collect and commemorate without worrying about additional personal cost.”

For those attending either event in London, travel is permitted to any London Terminal station either on the day before or the day of each service and returning on the day of the service.

For those attending events elsewhere, return travel is permitted on the day of the service.

Train companies are also supporting Royal British Legion fundraisers, by extending the free return travel offer to volunteers raising money in London on October 31.

Anyone with a Royal British Legion collector’s ID can travel to London on October 30 or 31, returning on October 31 or November 1.