Rail operator Northern's plea to passengers to stop feeding pigeons at Castleford station

x Northern is asking customers to stop feeding pigeons who have staged coos at some of its stations – including Castleford.

The train operator said it is locked in a long-running battle with the birds, which nest at stations and cause problems with their hazardous and corrosive droppings.

People have been seen feeding pigeons at stations including Castleford, Manchester Victoria and Bingley in recent months and this has caused more to flock there.

Northern is urging people to refrain from feeding the birds and make sure they don’t leave any unwanted food lying around on the platforms.

The operator has trialled a number of measures to keep the birds away and it installed plastic owls in Northumberland and pre-recorded hawk noises were also played out at Driffield station as well as the roof being smeared with ‘fire gel’, which appears to the pigeon as ultraviolet light and tricks them into thinking the surface is too hot to land on.

But Northern was forced to return to the drawing board as the brazen pigeons kept flocking to both stations and nesting.

Spikes and netting have proved to be more effective, however, they have not solved the pest problem.

Matt Rice, Northern’s chief operating officer, said: “We know the vast majority of our customers do not want to be bothered by pigeons at our stations, so we have looked into several humane ways of keeping these stubborn birds away.

“We’re urging customers to help us deal with this pest problem by making sure they don’t feed any of the pigeons or leave food lying around.”