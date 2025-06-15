Rare early medieval ivory carving of Christ with deep roots to Wakefield
Michaela Zöschg, Curator of Medieval Art at London’s world-renowned Victoria and Albert Museum (V&A), will give a captivating talk on a remarkable 12th century medieval ivory sculpture with deep roots in Wakefield.
The 18cm-high masterpiece, intricately carved from adult walrus tusk around 1190-1200 (likely in York) was once part of a larger religious artwork depicting the Passion of Christ, and shows Joseph of Arimathea tenderly lifting Jesus Christ’s body from the cross.
It was rediscovered in Wakefield in 1769, hidden away since the Reformation in a house on Northgate.
The only other surviving fragment, showing the Last Supper, gives us a glimpse of what the original piece may have looked like.
After spending the last four decades on loan to the V&A, the ivory recently became the subject of international headlines when its private owners sought to sell it to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York for £2 million.
But the UK government intervened, placing an export ban on the object due to its exceptional cultural significance.
In an extraordinary national effort, the V&A raised the full amount to keep the ivory on British soil with vital support from Wakefield Historical Society and its members.
The talk will take place on Wednesday, June 18 from 7pm-9pm at Wakefield Town Hall.
It is free for members of the Wakefield Historical Society. Visitors are welcome for £2 per person, payable on the door.