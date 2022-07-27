Razzamataz Theatre School opens its doors for the first time to family and friends

Opening in September 2020, in the middle of the pandemic, has meant that all the students’ performances so far have either been online or have been recorded without an audience.

Principal Helen Mayes said: “performing for a camera involves very different skills from performing in front of an audience. It was amazing to see our students rise to the challenge of their first live performance!

"The students of all ages from four to 18 gave it their all and it was wonderful to see them glowing with pride at what they achieved!”

Razzamataz Juniors and the Main School.

Student Anna, 14, said: “I was nervous before we went on stage, but as soon as we started our performance the nerves just disappeared. I loved every moment.”

Her mum, Claire, : “I was so proud. It was lovely to see what she had learned and how she had progressed; I was blown away by how confident she was.”

Razzamataz Wakefield offers weekly classes in dance, singing and drama to children and young people aged four-18.

To book a place on their next free taster sessions to be held on September 10 2022 at Kettlethorpe High School, email [email protected] or message Helen on 07915991971.

Razzamataz Seniors.