Reader pictures: Incredible photos of the stunning summer scenery in and around Wakefield

By Leanne Clarke
Published 27th Jul 2025, 06:00 BST
Readers have shared some of their best photos of the stunning scenery across the district.

Wakefield is filled with beauty, and that has been captured by many talented photographers.

Gorgeous field of sunflowers near Walton, taken by Steve Turner.

1. Sunflowers

Gorgeous field of sunflowers near Walton, taken by Steve Turner. Photo: Steve Turner

Mum and her babies, taken by Steve Turner.

2. Swim

Mum and her babies, taken by Steve Turner. Photo: Steve Turner

Beautiful summer sunflowers, shared by Sue Billcliffe.

3. Beautiful

Beautiful summer sunflowers, shared by Sue Billcliffe. Photo: Sue Billcliffe

Reflections of the Hepworth Gallery, shared by Steve Turner.

4. Reflections

Reflections of the Hepworth Gallery, shared by Steve Turner. Photo: Steve Turner

