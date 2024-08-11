Recipients of Wakefield culture grants announced, including The Hepworth and Yorkshire Sculpture Park
Five grants have been awarded to The Hepworth Wakefield, National Coal Mining Museum for England, National Trust – Nostell Priory, Theatre Royal Wakefield and Yorkshire Sculpture Park.
Coun Hannah Appleyard, Wakefield Council's Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Sport, said: “We’re thrilled to be supporting five leading cultural and heritage organisations with Connecting Culture Grants.
“This funding will mean more of our residents have opportunities to take part in high quality creative skills workshops, attend world-class events and join in with rich cultural activity, which we know is hugely positive for wellbeing.”
By collaborating with leading cultural organisations, these new grants aim to deepen their work with local communities, as part of the district’s high quality cultural offer.
Olivia Colling, Deputy Director, The Hepworth Wakefield, said: “We are extremely grateful to Wakefield Council for generously supporting The Hepworth Wakefield.
"This will enable us to continue to engage with communities across the district through a wide range of free and accessible family workshops, play sessions and creative activities.”
Lynn Dunning, CEO at National Coal Mining Museum, said: “This grant will us to expand our Youth Arts Festival offer, growing opportunities for creatives to work with the museum and to increase our outreach into the community.”
Joanne Hudson, General Manager at National Trust Nostell & West Yorkshire, said:"Thanks to this grant, we feel privileged to be able to progress with our plans to connect Nostell with our local community and continue with our work to share this special site so that even more people can enjoy it”
And Sarah Shooter, Head of Development at Theatre Royal Wakefield, said: “Theatre Royal Wakefield works hard to offer a wide range of creative opportunities for the people of Wakefield and thanks to our grant, this work can continue to grow and develop.”
Dr Alex Hodby, Interim Head of Programmes, Yorkshire Sculpture Park added: “The crucial support of the Culture Grant will enable us to deepen and strengthen our work with communities across the district.
"We will also be able to bring everyone together around a new installation for the Chapel at YSP which will be a joyful experience for everyone.”
