A Reclaim the Night event is to be held in Wakefield for the first time.

A march through the city centre, aimed at ending violence and women girls, will be held on November 27.

Reclaim the Night marches began in Leeds to highlight the growing danger to women after dark, partly in response to murders carried out by the serial killer Peter Sutcliffe.

An event has been held annually in Leeds since 1977, with other cities and towns across the country holding similar marches, including Huddersfield and Calderdale.

Councillor Maureen Cummings, Wakefield Council's violence against women and girls champion.

Details of the Wakefield event were outlined by Maureen Cummings, Wakefield Council’s cabinet member for communities and poverty, in a report to councillors.

Coun Cummings, who is also the district’s violence against women and girl’s (VAWG) champion, said: “Nationally, we have seen VAWG related crime increase by 37 per cent from 2018 to 2023.

“The march aims to empower women an girls and encourage our male allies to stand up for women’s safety.

“Women should feel safe to walk in public places any time of the day or night.”

Natalie Walton, councillor for Wakefield East ward, welcome the event as it was discussed at a full council meeting.

She said: “This is a really good opportunity. It’s a moment of time where we can all get together and stand on the streets. and reclaim the streets.

“It’s not just for women and girls – it’s a collective.

“That’s boys, men, allies, all together at an event that will really make a difference.”