Reclaim the Night: Hundreds demand an end to violence against women and girls at night
Five events were held on Sunday, October 26 in Wakefield, Bradford, Calderdale, Kirklees and Leeds, where communities came together to call for safer streets for all.
It comes as four out of five women in the UK said they felt unsafe walking alone after dark in a park or open space.
The Wakefield event took place at Wakefield Exchange and was organised by Empath Theatre and councillors within Wakefield Council.
This show of collective action follows the success of last year’s event in Huddersfield, which saw hundreds call for change and stand in solidarity against violence against women and girls.
West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin said: “As the nights get darker, women are still being told to change their behaviour to stay safe, but safety shouldn’t be a burden we carry alone.
“That’s why hundreds of women, girls and allies came together across West Yorkshire to say, ‘enough is enough’.
“We need men to step up, challenge harmful behaviour and be part of the solution. Safer streets for women and girls mean safer streets for everyone.”
The concept of Reclaim The Night has its origins in Leeds, in 1977, at a time when serial killer Peter Sutcliffe was at large.
Women marched in defiance of police advice to remain home after dark until Sutcliffe - also known as the Yorkshire Ripper - was caught and insisted they should not be forced to change their behaviour as innocent people.