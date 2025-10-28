Reclaim the Night: Hundreds demand an end to violence against women and girls at night

As the clocks turned back, hundreds of people stood united across West Yorkshire to Reclaim the Night and demand an end to violence against women and girls.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Five events were held on Sunday, October 26 in Wakefield, Bradford, Calderdale, Kirklees and Leeds, where communities came together to call for safer streets for all.

It comes as four out of five women in the UK said they felt unsafe walking alone after dark in a park or open space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Wakefield event took place at Wakefield Exchange and was organised by Empath Theatre and councillors within Wakefield Council.

The Reclaim the Night event at Wakefield Exchange.

This show of collective action follows the success of last year’s event in Huddersfield, which saw hundreds call for change and stand in solidarity against violence against women and girls.

West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin said: “As the nights get darker, women are still being told to change their behaviour to stay safe, but safety shouldn’t be a burden we carry alone.

“That’s why hundreds of women, girls and allies came together across West Yorkshire to say, ‘enough is enough’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We need men to step up, challenge harmful behaviour and be part of the solution. Safer streets for women and girls mean safer streets for everyone.”

Held at Wakefield Exchange, the event started with a banner making workshop.

The concept of Reclaim The Night has its origins in Leeds, in 1977, at a time when serial killer Peter Sutcliffe was at large.

Women marched in defiance of police advice to remain home after dark until Sutcliffe - also known as the Yorkshire Ripper - was caught and insisted they should not be forced to change their behaviour as innocent people.